DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – DA Davidson raised their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.01.

Get Peoples Bancorp Inc. alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEBO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/da-davidson-research-analysts-lift-earnings-estimates-for-peoples-bancorp-inc-nasdaqpebo.html.

Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) opened at 32.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $584.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $35.43.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.81 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $232,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry Thomas Sweet bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at $75,673.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates principally through its subsidiary, Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank’s operating subsidiaries include Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC (Peoples Insurance) and two asset management companies, PBNA, LLC. and Peoples Tax Credit Equity, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.