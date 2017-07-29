CV Holdings Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CBF)

CV Holdings Inc (NYSE:CBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

CV Holdings has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CV Holdings to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

CV Holdings (NYSE:CBF) traded down 1.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. 338,206 shares of the stock traded hands. CV Holdings has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73.

CV Holdings (NYSE:CBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that CV Holdings will post $1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CV Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. FBR & Co lowered shares of CV Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of CV Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of CV Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Brean Capital lowered shares of CV Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

