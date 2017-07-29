Critical Survey: REX American Resources Corporation (REX) & Aemetis (AMTX)

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitabiliy and risk.

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources Corporation and Aemetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 7.29% 8.96% 7.70% Aemetis -13.47% N/A -26.98%

Risk & Volatility

REX American Resources Corporation has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aemetis has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares REX American Resources Corporation and Aemetis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation $466.72 million 1.40 $71.98 million $5.17 19.26 Aemetis $141.41 million 0.17 $700,999.00 ($0.96) -1.25

REX American Resources Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Aemetis. Aemetis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REX American Resources Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of REX American Resources Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Aemetis shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of REX American Resources Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Aemetis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for REX American Resources Corporation and Aemetis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources Corporation 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aemetis 0 1 0 0 2.00

REX American Resources Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $94.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.09%. Aemetis has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Aemetis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aemetis is more favorable than REX American Resources Corporation.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats Aemetis on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

REX American Resources Corporation Company Profile

Rex American Resources Corporation is a holding company. As of January 31, 2017, the Company had invested in three ethanol production entities. It operates through alternative energy segment. As of January 31, 2017, the Company’s ethanol investments include One Earth Energy, LLC (One Earth), NuGen Energy, LLC (NuGen) and Big River Resources, LLC (Big River). One Earth has its ethanol production facility in Gibson City, Illinois. NuGen operates an ethanol producing facility in Marion, South Dakota. Big River is a holding company for various entities, including Big River Resources West Burlington, LLC, which operates an ethanol plant in West Burlington, Iowa. Big River has interest in Big River United Energy, LLC, which operates an ethanol production facility located in Dyersville, Iowa. Big River has interest in an ethanol production facility, which is located in Boyceville, Wisconsin.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc. is an international renewable fuels and biochemicals company. The Company is focused on the production of fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into biorefineries. Its segments include North America and India. The North America segment includes the Company’s approximately 60 million gallon per year capacity ethanol manufacturing plant in Keyes, California and its technology lab in College Park, Maryland. The India segment includes the Company’s over 50 million gallon per year capacity biodiesel manufacturing plant in Kakinada, the administrative offices in Hyderabad, India, and the holding companies in Nevada and Mauritius. The Keyes plant produces denatured ethanol, Wet Distillers Grains, corn oil and Condensed Distillers Solubles. It produces biodiesel and refined glycerin at the Kakinada plant.

