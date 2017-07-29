8×8 Inc (EGHT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.09% of 8×8 worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 8×8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of 8×8 by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8×8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 8×8 by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after buying an additional 134,653 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 8×8 by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

8×8 Inc (EGHT) traded down 14.19% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. 4,699,063 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. 8×8 Inc has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The stock’s market cap is $1.16 billion.

8×8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.65 million. 8×8 had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 8×8 Inc will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

8×8 declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 28% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 8×8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of 8×8 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8×8 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of 8×8 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 8×8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

About 8×8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

