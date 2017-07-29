CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.39-4.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.43.
CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) opened at 107.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 0.57. CoreSite Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $113.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.53.
CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. CoreSite Realty Corporation had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $117.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corporation will post $1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th. CoreSite Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.
COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. lowered CoreSite Realty Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty Corporation in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.40.
In other news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,727.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,000. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
About CoreSite Realty Corporation
CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.
Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.