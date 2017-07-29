Financial Analysis: Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) & Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE)

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE: CCE) and Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitabiliy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC and Monster Beverage Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola European Partners PLC 1 8 3 0 2.17 Monster Beverage Corporation 0 2 10 0 2.83

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC currently has a consensus target price of $43.20, indicating a potential downside of 0.18%. Monster Beverage Corporation has a consensus target price of $56.78, indicating a potential upside of 6.31%. Given Monster Beverage Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monster Beverage Corporation is more favorable than Coca-Cola European Partners PLC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Monster Beverage Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Monster Beverage Corporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monster Beverage Corporation has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola European Partners PLC and Monster Beverage Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola European Partners PLC 6.35% 15.29% 5.30% Monster Beverage Corporation 23.36% 23.36% 18.73%

Dividends

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Monster Beverage Corporation does not pay a dividend. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monster Beverage Corporation has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola European Partners PLC and Monster Beverage Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola European Partners PLC $11.64 billion 1.76 $1.81 billion $1.61 26.88 Monster Beverage Corporation $3.11 billion 9.75 $1.24 billion $1.24 43.07

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has higher revenue and earnings than Monster Beverage Corporation. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monster Beverage Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monster Beverage Corporation beats Coca-Cola European Partners PLC on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola European Partners PLC

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe. The Company has bottling rights within its territories for various beverage brands, including products with the name Coca-Cola. The Company offers beverages, such as Coca-Cola trademark beverages, allied beverages, still beverages and certain other beverages specific to the European market. In Great Britain, the Company distributes Schweppes, Dr Pepper, Oasis and Schweppes Abbey Well. The Company distributes Capri-Sun beverages in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. The Company also produces and distributes Capri-Sun beverages in Great Britain. The Company distributes Monster-branded beverages.

About Monster Beverage Corporation

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea. The company has two segments, Direct Store Delivery (DSD), whose principal products comprise energy drinks, and Warehouse (Warehouse), whose principal products comprise juice-based and soda beverages. The DSD segment develops, markets and sells products primarily through an exclusive distributor network, whereas the Warehouse segment develops, markets and sells products primarily direct to retailers.

