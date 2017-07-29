Insider Selling: Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) VP Sells 4,940 Shares of Stock

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $954,803.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) traded up 0.07% during trading on Friday, reaching $194.59. The company had a trading volume of 807,819 shares. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $199.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Constellation Brands Inc alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post $8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) VP Sells 4,940 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/constellation-brands-inc-nysestz-vp-thomas-michael-kane-sells-4940-shares-updated-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $243,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 59.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.98 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $168.95 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.47.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.