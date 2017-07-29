Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Increased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,313,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,322 shares during the period. Iron Mountain comprises about 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Iron Mountain worth $79,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 195.0% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 25.4% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 11,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) traded up 1.24% during trading on Friday, hitting $35.19. 1,753,461 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 92.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $950 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.05 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 578.96%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

In related news, SVP Eileen Sweeney sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $73,794.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,934.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $54,552.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,851.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Iron Mountain) is engaged in storing records, primarily paper documents and data backup media, and provide information management services. The Company offers records management services, data protection and recovery services and information destruction services. Its information management services are divided into three categories: records management services, data protection and recovery services, and information destruction services.

