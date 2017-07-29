CoBiz Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:COBZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CoBiz Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:COBZ) will post $39.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CoBiz Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.50 million and the highest is $40.26 million. CoBiz Financial posted sales of $36.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CoBiz Financial will report full year sales of $39.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.70 million to $161.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $177.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $176.50 million to $177.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CoBiz Financial.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40 million. CoBiz Financial had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 12.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COBZ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of CoBiz Financial in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CoBiz Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

In other CoBiz Financial news, insider Christopher S. Huss sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Burgamy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,004 shares of company stock worth $413,887. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CoBiz Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,303,000 after buying an additional 127,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CoBiz Financial by 33.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CoBiz Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CoBiz Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in CoBiz Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 125,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 22,782 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ COBZ) remained flat at $17.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,174 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.20. CoBiz Financial has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and related services through its subsidiaries, CoBiz Bank (Bank), CoBiz Insurance, Inc and CoBiz IM, Inc (CoBiz IM). The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Fee-Based Lines, and Corporate Support and Other.

