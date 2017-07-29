Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lau Associates LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the first quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 88,510 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,035,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 131.85 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.32 and a 12-month high of $137.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.08. The stock has a market cap of $355.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 22.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Vetr cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.54 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.72.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $13,672,412.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 230,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,667,733.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $11,291,841.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 226,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,993,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

