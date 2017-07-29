Citigroup Inc. Reiterates “$45.00” Price Target for Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Citigroup Inc. set a $45.00 price target on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Cowen and Company increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) opened at 29.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $32.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $88,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP April S. Arnzen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,250 shares of company stock worth $1,356,235. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,859,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,744,000 after buying an additional 60,066 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 319,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

