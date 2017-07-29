NCC Group PLC’s (LON:NCC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc.

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 19th. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.41) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc.’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.

NCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group PLC in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.19) target price on shares of NCC Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 118 ($1.54) target price on shares of NCC Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 235.43 ($3.07).

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) traded down 0.51% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 194.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,432 shares. NCC Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 87.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 377.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.80. The stock’s market cap is GBX 536.02 million.

In other news, insider Debbie Howard Hewitt acquired 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £12,447.66 ($16,216.34).

NCC Group PLC Company Profile

NCC Group plc is a holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the provision of independent advice and services to customers by way of the provision of escrow and assurance services. It operates through three segments: Group Escrow, Assurance and Domain Services. The Domain Services segment is focused on maintaining and publishing the .trust security standards.

