CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.09 million. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) opened at 52.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 1.69. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $72.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $61.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIR. BidaskClub cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Friday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,177,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc (CIRCOR) designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and sub-systems for markets, including oil and gas, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions. The Company operates through two segments: CIRCOR Energy (Energy segment (Energy)) and CIRCOR Advanced Flow Solutions (Advanced Flow Solutions segment (AFS)).

