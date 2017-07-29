Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Wells Fargo & Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $375.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $470.00. Wells Fargo & Company’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $493.69 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.15.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) traded up 0.19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $350.50. 1,741,057 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.38. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $336.52 and a 12-month high of $499.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post $7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Wells Fargo & Company” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/chipotle-mexican-grill-inc-cmg-cut-to-market-perform-at-wells-fargo-company-updated.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $2,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.