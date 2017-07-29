Chemed Corp. (NYSE:CHE) to Post Q4 2017 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, Oppenheimer Holdings Forecasts

Chemed Corp. (NYSE:CHE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings decreased their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chemed Corp. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Chemed Corp.’s Q1 2018 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Chemed Corp. (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $415.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.56 million. Chemed Corp. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemed Corp. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Chemed Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chemed Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Shares of Chemed Corp. (NYSE CHE) traded down 0.73% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.98. 140,099 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chemed Corp. has a 12 month low of $130.05 and a 12 month high of $216.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed Corp. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Chemed Corp. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Chemed Corp. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Chemed Corp. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chemed Corp. news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.85, for a total value of $81,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,147.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total transaction of $202,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,093.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. Company Profile

Chemed Corporation purchases, operates and divests subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. The Company operates through two segments: the VITAS segment (VITAS) and the Roto-Rooter segment (Roto-Rooter). The Company’s VITAS provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy and volunteers.

