Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stake Maintained by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC held its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 102,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.8% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 5,565,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,391,000 after buying an additional 1,342,443 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) traded up 0.14% on Friday, hitting $106.57. 669,254 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.73. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $116.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $458.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post $5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

