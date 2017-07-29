Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.30 Million Position in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of CenturyLink worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in CenturyLink by 26.0% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 53,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of CenturyLink by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CenturyLink by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenturyLink by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,767,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,321,000 after buying an additional 7,600,609 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of CenturyLink by 29.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CenturyLink Inc. alerts:

Shares of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE CTL) traded down 1.36% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. 6,969,815 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. CenturyLink, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. CenturyLink had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CenturyLink, Inc. will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.30 Million Position in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/centurylink-inc-nysectl-shares-bought-by-chevy-chase-trust-holdings-inc-updated.html.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTL. BidaskClub lowered shares of CenturyLink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold ctl” rating on shares of CenturyLink in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on shares of CenturyLink from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS AG set a $29.00 target price on shares of CenturyLink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CenturyLink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CenturyLink has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

CenturyLink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include business, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

Receive News & Ratings for CenturyLink Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenturyLink Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.