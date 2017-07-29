Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America Corporation upped their price objective on shares of Centene Corporation from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Centene Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Centene Corporation in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Centene Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.82.

Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) opened at 82.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20. Centene Corporation has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $86.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Centene Corporation had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post $4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Neidorff sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $2,809,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $163,004.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,037. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centene Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,076,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Centene Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Centene Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene Corporation by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 92,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

