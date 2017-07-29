Cellcom Israel (CEL) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cellcom Israel earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.9752885135846 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms recently commented on CEL. BidaskClub cut Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. cut Cellcom Israel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) traded down 0.0043% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.2596. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270 shares. Cellcom Israel has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.55 million, a P/E ratio of 28.8461 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $264 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellcom Israel will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cellular telephone services. The Company offers fixed-line services. The Company operates in two segments: Cellular and Fixed-line. The cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services.

