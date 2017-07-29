Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $507.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.40 million. Carpenter Technology Corporation had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Carpenter Technology Corporation’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) traded up 1.22% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.62. 743,716 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 2.07. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $45.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRS. Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation by 14.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 456,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 58,669 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation by 21.8% in the first quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 14,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication and distribution of specialty metals. The Company’s segments include Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). Its SAO segment consists of alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

