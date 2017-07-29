Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cardiovascular Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the medical device company an impact score of 45.7424090740999 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ CSII) traded up 0.85% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,503 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The firm’s market cap is $1.04 billion.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in treating patients suffering from peripheral and coronary artery diseases, including those with arterial calcium. The Company develops an orbital atherectomy technology for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications.

