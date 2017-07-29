Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) will announce $21.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Turbine Corporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Corporation will report full year sales of $21.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.70 million to $94.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $113.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $114.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Capstone Turbine Corporation had a negative return on equity of 102.29% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Capstone Turbine Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Turbine Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Capstone Turbine Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Roth Capital set a $1.00 price target on shares of Capstone Turbine Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of Capstone Turbine Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstone Turbine Corporation by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 177,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 26,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Capstone Turbine Corporation by 9.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 825,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ CPST) traded down 3.276% during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.685. 102,663 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $28.44 million. Capstone Turbine Corporation has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Capstone Turbine Corporation Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation (Capstone) develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications, including cogeneration (combined heat and power), integrated combined heat and power (ICHP), and combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP), renewable energy, natural resources and critical power supply.

