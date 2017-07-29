Capstone Asset Management Co. Sells 640 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)

Capstone Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,611.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,604,000 after buying an additional 6,021,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 423.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,369,000 after buying an additional 505,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 228.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 609.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,400,000 after buying an additional 415,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,393,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $861,790,000 after buying an additional 370,811 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) traded down 0.53% on Friday, hitting $90.37. 712,873 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average is $92.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $102.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post $3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 51% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $107.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 8,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $780,235.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,388.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.37, for a total value of $127,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $153,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock worth $1,358,071 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

