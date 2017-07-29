Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th.

According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Capitala Finance Corp. alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPTA. TheStreet raised Capitala Finance Corp. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capitala Finance Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Capitala Finance Corp. in a research report on Friday, April 28th. FBR & Co raised their price objective on Capitala Finance Corp. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wunderlich raised Capitala Finance Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.44.

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) traded down 0.69% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.03. 57,719 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. Capitala Finance Corp. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $15.80.

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Capitala Finance Corp. had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 million. Analysts predict that Capitala Finance Corp. will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/capitala-finance-corp-cpta-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. Capitala Finance Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance Corp. during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance Corp. during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance Corp. during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capitala Finance Corp. by 36.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Capitala Finance Corp. by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Corp. Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is an externally managed non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. Both directly and through its subsidiaries that are licensed by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), the Company offers financing to business owners, management teams and financial sponsors for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.