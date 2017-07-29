Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) a $65.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. UBS AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.63.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) opened at 49.95 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $282.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.58 million. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Glenn Coleman sold 13,865 shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $636,542.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,207.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 135,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $6,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,666,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,812,988. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation by 4.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,169 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of surgical implants and medical instruments. Its segments include Specialty Surgical Solutions, which offers specialty surgical instrumentation for a range of specialties, including product portfolio used in the neurosurgery operating suite and critical care unit, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies, which includes differentiated soft tissue repair and tissue regeneration products, and small bone fixation and joint replacement solutions.

