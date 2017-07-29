C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $979.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.53 million. C.R. Bard had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 49.89%. C.R. Bard’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. C.R. Bard updated its FY17 guidance to $11.70-$11.90 EPS.

Shares of C.R. Bard (BCR) opened at 320.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.56 and its 200-day moving average is $277.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.59. C.R. Bard has a 1-year low of $203.63 and a 1-year high of $323.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. C.R. Bard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.R. Bard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of C.R. Bard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of C.R. Bard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.R. Bard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised their price objective on shares of C.R. Bard from $240.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. C.R. Bard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.89.

C.R. Bard Company Profile

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis.

