British Land Company PLC (BLND) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 7.52 Per Share

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.52 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from British Land Company PLC’s previous dividend of $7.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) traded down 1.62% during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 607.00. 3,054,411 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 615.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 622.12. British Land Company PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 566.41 and a 12 month high of GBX 682.50. The stock’s market cap is GBX 6.25 billion.

BLND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their price target on British Land Company PLC from GBX 707 ($9.21) to GBX 725 ($9.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded British Land Company PLC to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.12) to GBX 730 ($9.51) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.51) price target on shares of British Land Company PLC in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.79) price target on shares of British Land Company PLC in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.77) price target on shares of British Land Company PLC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. British Land Company PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 668.31 ($8.71).

In other news, insider William Jackson bought 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.87) per share, with a total value of £6,909.76 ($9,001.77). Also, insider Lucinda Bell bought 6,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 633 ($8.25) per share, for a total transaction of £43,328.85 ($56,447.17). Insiders acquired 10,359 shares of company stock worth $6,535,904 in the last three months.

The British Land Company PLC is a real estate company. The Company owns, manages, develops and finances a portfolio of commercial properties focused on retail locations around the United Kingdom and London offices. It creates and operates places for people to work, shop and live in. Its segments are Offices and residential, Retail and leisure, Canada Water and Other/unallocated.

