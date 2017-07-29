Breton Hill Capital Ltd. Increases Position in Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC)

Breton Hill Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) by 28.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Breton Hill Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Rowan Companies PLC were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC by 24.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE RDC) traded down 1.02% during trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. 3,897,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Rowan Companies PLC has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Rowan Companies PLC had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $374.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rowan Companies PLC will post ($1.03) earnings per share for the current year.

RDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Rowan Companies PLC to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Rowan Companies PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Rowan Companies PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on Rowan Companies PLC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on Rowan Companies PLC from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Rowan Companies plc is a provider of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: deepwater and jack-ups. Its deepwater segment consists of drillship operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of 29 mobile offshore drilling units, including 25 self-elevating jack-up rigs and four ultra-deepwater drillships.

