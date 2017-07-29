Breton Hill Capital Ltd. Has $825,000 Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Breton Hill Capital Ltd. cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 30.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. Breton Hill Capital Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 120.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,279,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,315,300,000 after buying an additional 23,104,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 4,150.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,254,000 after buying an additional 30,045,963 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 25.8% in the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 15,906,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,855,000 after buying an additional 3,263,730 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 81.3% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 15,161,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,680,000 after buying an additional 6,797,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,880,000 after buying an additional 194,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ JD) traded up 0.13% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.22. 8,919,292 shares of the stock traded hands. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $46.85.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 billion. JD.com had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Vetr cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.18 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen and Company increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

