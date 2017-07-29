Breton Hill Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,606 Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG)

Breton Hill Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Shire PLC by 19.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Shire PLC during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Shire PLC by 3.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shire PLC by 11.1% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Shire PLC by 8.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Shire PLC (SHPG) traded down 0.63% on Friday, reaching $168.29. 945,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Shire PLC has a one year low of $158.54 and a one year high of $209.22.

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter. Shire PLC had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shire PLC will post $14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 target price on shares of Shire PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shire PLC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.64.

Shire PLC Company Profile

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

