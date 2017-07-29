Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $924,000 Position in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Brave Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 10.9% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) opened at 96.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average of $89.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.93. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $58.77 and a 12-month high of $97.29.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $899.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post $3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/brave-asset-management-inc-has-924000-position-in-tiffany-co-tif.html.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup Inc. cut their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.