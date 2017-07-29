Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA)

Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 2.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 7.9% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 7.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 7.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 33.7% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE NEA) opened at 13.89 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the Fund’s investment advisor believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

