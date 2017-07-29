Boston Advisors LLC Acquires 17,930 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)

Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Fiserv by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Fiserv by 53.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) traded down 0.58% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.23. 461,649 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.02. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.46.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Fiserv had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post $5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.12.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $2,071,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,776 shares in the company, valued at $39,452,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,339,810. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company provides account processing systems; electronic payments processing products and services, such as electronic bill payments, transaction processing, account-to-account transfers, and person-to-person payments; Internet and mobile banking systems, and related services, including document and payment card production and distribution, and lending and risk management products and services.

