Jefferies Group LLC Increases Boeing Company (The) (BA) Price Target to $230.00

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) had its target price raised by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Monday, July 10th, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.67% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Boeing Company (The)’s Q2 2017 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $9.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vetr upgraded Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.96 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Boeing Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on Boeing Company (The) from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.78.

Shares of Boeing Company (NYSE BA) traded up 0.11% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.27. 4,602,406 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.97 and its 200 day moving average is $183.62. Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $126.31 and a 12 month high of $242.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.12. Boeing Company (The) also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 33,951 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 454% compared to the typical volume of 6,133 put options.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Boeing Company (The) had a return on equity of 2,185.10% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boeing Company will post $9.80 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy John Keating sold 32,500 shares of Boeing Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.51, for a total value of $5,996,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,823,200.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bertrand Marc Allen sold 15,470 shares of Boeing Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $2,840,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,739.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,403 shares of company stock worth $11,666,138. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Boeing Company (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing Company (The) by 0.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Boeing Company (The) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Boeing Company (The) by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing Company (The) by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company (The) Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

