Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) Given a €97.00 Price Target by BNP Paribas Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) received a €97.00 ($112.79) target price from equities research analysts at BNP Paribas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays PLC set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS AG set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €92.26 ($107.28).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) traded up 0.047% during trading on Wednesday, hitting €78.043. The stock had a trading volume of 7,631 shares. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a one year low of €72.00 and a one year high of €91.67. The company has a market cap of €51.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.955. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €82.57 and a 200-day moving average of €84.83.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is a Germany-based automobile and motorcycle manufacturer. It divides its activities into four segments: Automobiles, Motorcycles, Financial Services and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the brands BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce as well as spare parts and accessories.

