Berendsen PLC (LON:BRSN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Berendsen PLC (BRSN) opened at 1267.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,229.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 964.85. Berendsen PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 722.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,308.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.17 billion.

Get Berendsen PLC alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Berendsen PLC (LON:BRSN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11 on August 25th” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/berendsen-plc-lonbrsn-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-11-on-august-25th.html.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Berendsen PLC from GBX 951 ($12.39) to GBX 908 ($11.83) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Berendsen PLC to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,070 ($13.94) to GBX 1,200 ($15.63) in a report on Monday, June 19th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($17.85) price target on shares of Berendsen PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays PLC raised Berendsen PLC to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 700 ($9.12) to GBX 1,207 ($15.72) in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,249 ($16.27) price target on shares of Berendsen PLC in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berendsen PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,028.64 ($13.40).

About Berendsen PLC

Berendsen plc is a focused European textile, hygiene and safety solutions business. The Company operates through Workwear, Facility, Healthcare and Hospitality segments. It provides outsourced workwear services to 80,000 customers across Europe. Its services include workwear design, rental and delivery, repair, stockholding and stock management, including specialized garment dispensing systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Berendsen PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berendsen PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.