Benefitfocus (BNFT) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.21

News coverage about Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Benefitfocus earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.215579650256 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Benefitfocus Inc. alerts:

Benefitfocus (BNFT) traded up 0.14% during trading on Friday, hitting $36.55. 123,813 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.13 billion. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.94 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current year.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Benefitfocus (BNFT) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.21” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/benefitfocus-bnft-receives-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-21-updated.html.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc (Benefitfocus) is a provider of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Benefitfocus Platform allows how organizations and individuals shop for, enroll in, manage and exchange benefits. The Company operates through two business segments: Employer, which derives its revenue from customers that use the Company’s services for the provision of benefits to their employees, and administrators acting on behalf of employers, Carrier, which derives its revenue from insurance companies that provide coverage at their own risk.

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.