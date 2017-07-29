Bayer AG (NASDAQ:BAYRY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12, Morningstar.com reports. Bayer AG had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion.

Bayer AG (BAYRY) opened at 126.43 on Friday. Bayer AG has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $139.04.

Get Bayer AG alerts:

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayer AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bayer AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/bayer-ag-bayry-issues-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-12-eps.html.

Bayer AG Company Profile

Bayer AG is a life science company. The Company’s segments are Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on prescription products, especially for cardiology and women’s healthcare, and on specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.