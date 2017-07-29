Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, June 30th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.56) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Auto Trader Group PLC to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.08) to GBX 360 ($4.69) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.90) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.67) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised shares of Auto Trader Group PLC to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 425 ($5.54) to GBX 470 ($6.12) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 448.14 ($5.84).

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) traded down 1.12% during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 378.50. 2,591,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Auto Trader Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 357.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 445.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 382.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 396.32. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.69 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group PLC’s previous dividend of $1.70.

Auto Trader Group PLC Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc is a digital automotive marketplace. The Company is engaged in the business of buying and selling new and used vehicles. The Company also operates similar business in Ireland through its Website carzone.ie. The Company caters to various types of customer, including Trade, which consists of revenue from retailer customers and revenue from other products and services provided to retailers and home traders to support their online activities; Consumer services, which comprises revenue from individuals for vehicle advertisements on the Company’s Websites, and also includes revenue derived from third-party services directed at consumers relating to their motoring needs, such as insurance and loan finance, and Display advertising, which consists of revenue from customers and advertising agencies for placing display advertising on the Company’s Websites.

