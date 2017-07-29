Atrion Corporation (ATRI) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atrion Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.0013195484314 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Atrion Corporation (ATRI) traded down 0.38% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $635.70. 5,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $620.11 and its 200 day moving average is $526.38. Atrion Corporation has a 1-year low of $393.96 and a 1-year high of $691.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Atrion Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.49%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atrion Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Chairman Emile A. Battat sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.50, for a total value of $58,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 149,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,925.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Emile A. Battat sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.31, for a total transaction of $357,833.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 151,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,655,064.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion Corporation

Atrion Corporation (Atrion) is engaged in developing and manufacturing products, primarily for medical applications. The Company’s medical products range from fluid delivery devices to ophthalmic and cardiovascular products. Its fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety.

