Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4,788.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,306,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,777,000 after buying an additional 8,136,530 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 248.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,894,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,040,000 after buying an additional 1,350,020 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,864,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,544,000 after buying an additional 437,908 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,069,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,543,000 after buying an additional 415,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,479,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,082,000 after buying an additional 247,598 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) traded down 1.94% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.81. 801,385 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average of $74.97. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $84.53.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post $7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 9,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $756,462.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,165.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 9,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $727,578.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,259.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company has a portfolio of product offerings available from various electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers.

