ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ATN International earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.6673016087813 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get ATN International Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATNI shares. BidaskClub raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered ATN International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on ATN International in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) traded down 9.90% on Friday, reaching $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 137,264 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.53 million, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.73. ATN International has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $70.71.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. ATN International had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $128.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ATN International will post $0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/atn-international-nasdaqatni-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc (ATN), formerly Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc, is a holding company. The Company’s segments include U.S. Telecom, International Telecom and Renewable Energy. In the United States, it provides wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services in rural markets to national, regional, local and selected international wireless carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.