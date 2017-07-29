William J. Flynn Sells 5,000 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,678,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) traded up 1.73% on Friday, reaching $58.95. 262,089 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $60.10.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.72 million. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings will post $4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 1.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services throughout the world, serving Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America through contractual service arrangements, including those through which it provides aircraft to customers and value-added services, including crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI), as well as those through which it provides crew, maintenance and insurance, but not the aircraft (CMI); cargo and passenger charter services (Charter), and dry leasing aircraft and engines (Dry Leasing).

