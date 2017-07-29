Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB) Insider Ryan K. Beedie Acquires 58,300 Shares

Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB) insider Ryan K. Beedie acquired 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,952.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$1.60 price objective on Atlantic Gold Corp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial set a C$2.15 price objective on Atlantic Gold Corp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Atlantic Gold Corp from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Atlantic Gold Corp Company Profile

Atlantic Gold Corporation is a Canada-based exploration and development gold mining company. The Company is focused on advancing the development of its Nova Scotia properties, including its Moose River Consolidated Project (MRC Project), Cochrane Hill and Fifteen Mile Stream gold projects, as well as continuing to review potential acquisitions and investment opportunities.

