Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Annaly underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past three months. The company’s second quarter estimates have remained unchanged ahead of its earnings results. Notably, the company has a mixed record of surprises in the recent quarters. Meanwhile, the company has recently announced the pricing of a public offering of 60 million shares of common stock for expected gross proceeds of $710 million. Its worth mentioning that it has to compete with other financial institutions, institutional investors, lenders, government bodies and mortgage REITs to acquire assets in target markets, which adversely affect the pricing of securities. Moreover, adverse macro-economic conditions and a rise in rate of interest may add to woes. However, the company’s prudent selection of assets, diversified investment and financing options, as well as exposure to high-quality MBS has the capability to support long-term growth.”

Get Annaly Capital Management Inc alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NLY. BidaskClub raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.25 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE NLY) opened at 11.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.28. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $12.73.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.77 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 113.76% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post $1.18 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/annaly-capital-management-inc-nysenly-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,928,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,107,000 after buying an additional 835,553 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after buying an additional 60,283 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 227,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 461,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.5% in the first quarter. Nepsis Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of real estate related investments. Its investment groups primarily consist of Agency, which invests primarily in various types of Agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; Residential credit, which invests primarily in non-Agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products and residential mortgage loan markets; Commercial real estate, which originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments, and Middle market, which provides customized debt financing to middle-market businesses.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.