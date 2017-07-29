Analysts Anticipate CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CBIZ’s earnings. CBIZ reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBIZ will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CBIZ.

Get CBIZ Inc. alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.95 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.28%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) remained flat at $14.90 on Wednesday. 360,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $797.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 89,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $1,398,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 363,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,054.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 22,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $349,636.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,521 shares of company stock worth $3,628,303 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 67.6% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,361,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,993,000 after buying an additional 952,501 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,981,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter worth approximately $6,867,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 170.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 326,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 205,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CBIZ by 210.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 301,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 204,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Anticipate CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/analysts-anticipate-cbiz-inc-nysecbz-will-announce-earnings-of-0-17-per-share.html.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc (CBIZ) is engaged in the professional services business. The Company operates its professional services business through acquiring and integrating accounting and financial service providers, group health benefits consulting firms, property and casualty brokerage firms, payroll service providers, and valuation and other service firms throughout the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBIZ (CBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.