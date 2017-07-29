Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) traded down 0.87% during trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. 102,000 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $91.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO Edwin W. Hortman, Jr. sold 27,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $1,282,060.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,725 shares in the company, valued at $9,698,680.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cindi H. Lewis sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $147,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,860 shares of company stock worth $84,541 and sold 78,474 shares worth $3,691,854. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company’s business is conducted through its banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. The Company operates through four segments: the Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division and the SBA Division.

