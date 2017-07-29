American National Bank Increases Stake in Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO)

American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom Limited were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. iAB Financial Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Limited by 45.1% in the first quarter. iAB Financial Bank now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Limited during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Limited by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Limited during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Limited by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 118,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,050,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom Limited alerts:

Shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ AVGO) traded down 0.23% during trading on Friday, reaching $250.37. 3,191,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.85 and its 200 day moving average is $224.38. Broadcom Limited has a 52 week low of $158.75 and a 52 week high of $258.49. The stock’s market capitalization is $101.80 billion.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. Broadcom Limited had a positive return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Limited will post $15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadcom Limited’s payout ratio is -566.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/american-national-bank-boosts-stake-in-broadcom-limited-nasdaqavgo-updated.html.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom Limited from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Vetr lowered shares of Broadcom Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.93 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.15, for a total transaction of $331,919.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.59, for a total value of $2,445,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,306 shares of company stock valued at $10,380,120 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom Limited

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.