Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Lowered to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. They presently have a $1,132.46 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,037.32.

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded down 2.48% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1020.04. 7,709,420 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $998.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $914.29. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $710.10 and a 12-month high of $1,083.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.42 and a beta of 1.48. Amazon.com also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 74,508 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 141% compared to the average volume of 30,945 put options.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.00. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $37.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post $6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,000,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.74, for a total transaction of $940,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,857,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,065,598,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 505 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $946.59, for a total transaction of $478,027.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,014,090 shares of company stock worth $954,546,394. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 620.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,854,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

