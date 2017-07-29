Alimera Sciences, Inc. (ALIM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimera Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of Alimera Sciences (ALIM) opened at 1.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The firm’s market capitalization is $95.40 million. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post ($0.21) EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 127.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,977 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alimera Sciences were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 43.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc (Alimera) is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The Company focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina.

